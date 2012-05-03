SYDNEY May 3 Australia's Westpac, the country's third-largest lender, said on Thursday it will make a decision on mortgage rates on Friday, after the central bank cut the cash rate by a deeper than expected 50 basis points earlier in the week.

Banks have been under pressure from media and politicians to pass on the rate cut to help stimulate the struggling non-resources sectors of the Australian economy, but have complained about shrinking margins and rising funding costs.

National Australia Bank, the country's No.1 bank by assets, lowered its variable mortgage rate by 32 basis points on Wednesday, and CBA announced a 40 basis point cut on Thursday.

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group will make its decision on mortgage rates on the second Friday of the month. (Reporting by Amy Pyett)