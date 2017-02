SYDNEY Aug 9 Westpac Banking Corp , Australia's second-largest home loan lender, cut its fixed mortgage rate on 3-year loans by 20 basis points to 6.79 percent, a spokesman said, following cuts by larger rival Commonwealth Bank of Australia .

The banks are taking advantage of steep falls in longer-term lending rates in markets in recent weeks.

CBA had earlier said the new fixed rates for loans from 1 to 5 years would now range from 6.59 percent to 6.99 percent, the lowest of any of the four major Australian banks (Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram)