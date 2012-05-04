SYDNEY May 4 Australia's Westpac Banking Corp
said on Friday it will lower its variable mortgage rate
by 37 basis points, following the lead of rivals to pass on part
of the central bank's 50 basis point cut to the cash rate.
Westpac, Australia's second largest lender, will lower its
variable mortgage rate to 7.09 percent per annum, effective from
May 14. It also cut the variable rate for business loans by 50
basis points.
Australia's central bank cut its main cash rate by a
surprisingly aggressive half a point on Tuesday, saying the move
was to ensure appropriate borrowing rates.
The banks have so far resisted passing on all of the 50
basis point cut to customers saying that high funding costs for
wholesale and deposits are putting pressure on margins.
Movements in mortgage rates have a big economic impact in
Australia where more than 90 percent of all home loans are
variable. More than a third of Australia's 8.5 million
households have a mortgage.
National Australia Bank was the first of the majors
to move, lowering rates by 32 basis points on Wednesday,
Commonwealth Bank of Australia followed suit one day
later lowering rates by 40 basis points.
ANZ is due to make its rate decision in seven days
time and now, at 7.42 percent, holds the highest standard
variable mortgage rate among the big four Australian banks.
