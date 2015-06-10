* Creates two new divisions - consumer and commercial and business

By Swati Pandey

SYDNEY, June 10 Westpac Banking Corp, Australia's No 2 lender by market value, said it is splitting its most profitable retail and business banking division in the first overhaul of the organisation since new CEO Brian Hartzer took office.

The move is also the first structural cost-cutting measure announced by a major Australian lender as credit growth slows and profit margins shrink, and analysts expect others to follow suit.

Westpac said in a statement the head of the combined retail and business division, Jason Yetton, would lose his job in the restructure, but spokesman David Lording ruled out any impact on "front-line staff".

"There will be some reduction in duplication but cost savings can also come from more streamlined processes," he said when asked if there would be job cuts.

"It will become a more efficient organisation because it will reduce duplication."

Westpac did not say how much it hoped to save through the restructuring.

Analysts viewed the move as positive for earnings, expecting the country's three other major banks - Commonwealth Bank of Australia, ANZ Banking Group and National Australia Bank - to announce similar measures sooner rather than later.

"One of the easiest things you can do is cut costs right now," said Omkar Joshi, an investment analyst who helps oversee about A$1 billion ($773.40 million) at Watermark Funds Management Pty.

"They have been pretty wasteful with their expenditure. Their revenues have been so strong that they didn't have much focus on costs."

Westpac, for example, saw operating expenses jump more than 60 percent between the global financial crisis in 2008 and last financial year, while its staff count rose by a quarter. In that time, both revenues and profits have nearly doubled.

NICE EARNER

The retail and business banking division accounted for 36 percent of Westpac's cash earnings in the six months to March, compared with 16 percent for the institutional bank.

In its place, the bank said it had created two new divisions - consumer banking and commercial and business banking.

George Frazis, head of smaller unit St George, would take over the management of the consumer bank, while David Lindberg was promoted from chief product officer to lead the new commercial and business bank division.

CEO Hartzer, who took over in February this year, last month warned of modest credit growth for Australia's banks and intensifying competition, after Westpac missed first-half profit forecasts and announced its smallest dividend rise in 6-1/2 years.

"By appointing a single executive for each major segment, the new structure clarifies accountability and allows us to create simpler, consistent, end-to-end processes," Hartzer said in a statement. ($1 = 1.2930 Australian dollars) (Editing by Stephen Coates)