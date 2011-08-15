(Adds details, comments)

* Q3 cash profit of A$1.55 vs expectation for A$1.6 bln

* Customers turning increasingly cautious

* Deposits fully funding growth

* In a strong position to weather global economic turmoil

SYDNEY, Aug 16 Westpac Banking Corp reported a 10.7 percent jump in third-quarter cash profit, just shy of estimates, as bad debt charges rose and customer caution weighted, but said it had the liquidity and a capital cushion to weather a downturn in global markets.

Australia's third-largest lender said it had liquid assets worth A$489 billion ($513 billion) as of June while deposits more than funded lending growth and its tier I capital ratio, a measure of a banks' ability to absorb losses, climbed.

"These trends, combined with our very strong balance sheet and leading asset quality, mean we are operating from a position of strength," Chief Executive Gail Kelly said in a statement.

Westpac's confidence mirrors that of rivals National Australia Bank and Commonwealth Bank of Australia , which last week said they had significant liquidity buffer to see out market turbulence and even a market closure for up to 6 months.

The cash profit of A$1.55 billion -- just below forecasts for A$1.6 billion -- puts Westpac on course for another year of record profit but investors are likely to focus on slowing asset growth and the recent global economic turmoil which could push up funding costs and hurt margins.

Australia's second-largest mortgage lender said loans grew just 1 percent on the previous quarter, well below a historical average, as cashed up large business continued to repay debt.

Bad debt charges unexpectedly rose to around A$300 million and net interest margin excluding treasury and markets income, a key measure of profitability, was 2.08 percent, it said.

90 day plus delinquencies in Australian mortgages climbed 3 basis points in the quarter to 59 basis points, a sign of high interest rates hurting customers, but this level was well short of any concern.

Westpac said it has stepped up productivity measures that has resulted in flat expenses, marking another trend among Australian banks in the wake of negligible loan growth.

The bank raised A$10 billion in term funding in the quarter, taking the total raised to just over A$22 billion, well short of A$40 billion raised at the same time last year. It said customer deposits were fully funding growth

Global uncertainty and market volatility make Australian and South Korean lenders the most vulnerable in Asia as they suffer from significant deposit deficiencies and need to tap debt markets in Europe and the United States for funds.

Australia's four major banks combined borrow $100 billion, largely offshore, to bridge a funding gap between loans and deposits. Such turmoil raises their funding costs.

The banks are still reeling from sharp rises in costs as they refinance cheap debt raised before the global financial crisis. Banks are expected to refinance most of the cheap debt early next year.

Westpac shares have fallen 4.6 percent so far this year, making it the second best performer among the top four Australian banks. The broader index has fallen 9.7 percent. (Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram; Editing by Matt Driskill and Balazs Koranyi)