* Q3 cash profit of A$1.55 vs expectation for A$1.6 bln
* Customers turning increasingly cautious
* Deposits fully funding growth
* In a strong position to weather global economic turmoil
SYDNEY, Aug 16 Westpac Banking Corp
reported a 10.7 percent jump in third-quarter cash profit, just
shy of estimates, as bad debt charges rose and customer caution
weighted, but said it had the liquidity and a capital cushion to
weather a downturn in global markets.
Australia's third-largest lender said it had liquid assets
worth A$489 billion ($513 billion) as of June while deposits
more than funded lending growth and its tier I capital ratio, a
measure of a banks' ability to absorb losses, climbed.
"These trends, combined with our very strong balance sheet
and leading asset quality, mean we are operating from a position
of strength," Chief Executive Gail Kelly said in a statement.
Westpac's confidence mirrors that of rivals National
Australia Bank and Commonwealth Bank of Australia
, which last week said they had significant liquidity
buffer to see out market turbulence and even a market closure
for up to 6 months.
The cash profit of A$1.55 billion -- just below forecasts
for A$1.6 billion -- puts Westpac on course for another year of
record profit but investors are likely to focus on slowing asset
growth and the recent global economic turmoil which could push
up funding costs and hurt margins.
Australia's second-largest mortgage lender said loans grew
just 1 percent on the previous quarter, well below a historical
average, as cashed up large business continued to repay debt.
Bad debt charges unexpectedly rose to around A$300 million
and net interest margin excluding treasury and markets income, a
key measure of profitability, was 2.08 percent, it said.
90 day plus delinquencies in Australian mortgages climbed 3
basis points in the quarter to 59 basis points, a sign of high
interest rates hurting customers, but this level was well short
of any concern.
Westpac said it has stepped up productivity measures that
has resulted in flat expenses, marking another trend among
Australian banks in the wake of negligible loan growth.
The bank raised A$10 billion in term funding in the quarter,
taking the total raised to just over A$22 billion, well short of
A$40 billion raised at the same time last year. It said customer
deposits were fully funding growth
Global uncertainty and market volatility make Australian and
South Korean lenders the most vulnerable in Asia as they suffer
from significant deposit deficiencies and need to tap debt
markets in Europe and the United States for funds.
Australia's four major banks combined borrow $100 billion,
largely offshore, to bridge a funding gap between loans and
deposits. Such turmoil raises their funding costs.
The banks are still reeling from sharp rises in costs as
they refinance cheap debt raised before the global financial
crisis. Banks are expected to refinance most of the cheap debt
early next year.
Westpac shares have fallen 4.6 percent so far this year,
making it the second best performer among the top four
Australian banks. The broader index has fallen 9.7
percent.
