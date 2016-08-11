* Stressed assets up 12 basis points
* Bad debt charges for Q3 below H1 quarterly average
* Shares down 3.4 pct to one-month lows
By Swati Pandey
SYDNEY, Aug 11 Australia's No.3 lender Westpac
Banking Corp on Thursday said stressed assets edged up
during the third quarter as a mining downturn led to higher
corporate and consumer defaults, sending its shares skidding to
one-month lows.
In a limited third-quarter update, Westpac said stressed
assets inched up 12 basis points although it set aside less
money for bad debts compared with the quarterly average in the
first half to March.
Westpac's disclosure underscores the pressure that
Australian banks are under after larger rival Commonwealth Bank
of Australia this week posted a rise in bad debts led
by a commodity slump, while ANZ Banking Group signalled
the need for more capital.
Australian banks have had a dream run since the 2008/09
global financial crisis, posting record profits and doling out
chunky dividends, but they are now facing higher loan defaults,
slowing revenue growth and mounting regulatory costs.
"The numbers are all weaker than I had thought," said Bell
Potter banking analyst TS Lim. "Overall, I think their second
half is going to be weak. It's a reflection of the economy."
Westpac will report second-half results in November.
Its shares were among the top losers on the benchmark
S&P/ASX 200 index, down more than 3 percent to a near
one-month low. The broader market was down about 1 percent.
The Sydney-based lender doubled bad debt charges in the
first half to a six-year high of A$667 million ($514.59
million).
Westpac, which posted a 3 percent rise in first-half cash
earnings to A$3.9 billion, did not disclose profit or revenue
numbers in its limited third-quarter update.
But it said non-interest income from fees and commissions
during the quarter was 5 percent below the first-half quarterly
average due to lower markets-related income and a decline in
fees from debt market activity.
Westpac's common equity Tier-1 capital ratio slipped to 10.1
percent at the end of June from 10.5 percent in March. The bank
said it expected the ratio to drop by another 110 basis points,
thanks to a regulatory change to the treatment of Australian
mortgages.
($1 = 1.2962 Australian dollars)
