* Q1 cash profit A$1.5 bln Vs A$1.6 consensus

* Net interest margin down 10 bp in Q1 vs H2

* Impairment charges rise to A$300 million

* Says operating conditions deteriorated in Dec qtr (Adds details, comments)

SYDNEY, Feb 16 Westpac Banking Corp , Australia's third-largest lender, posted a 3 percent fall in first-quarter cash profit, missing analyst forcasts, as slower loan growth and higher funding costs weighed.

Westpac said the more challenging operating conditions had contributed to a A$200 million decline in markets-related income during the quarter.

"Operating conditions deteriorated in the December 2011 quarter with slowing global growth and an escalation in the European sovereign debt crisis leading to high market volatility and increased business and consumer caution," Westpac said in a statement.

Westpac said that more recently, easing liquidity conditions in Europe have worked to improve market sentiment but it remained cautious about the outlook.

Last year, Westpac and its 'Big Four' bank rivals -- National Australia Bank, Commonwealth Bank and Australia and New Zealand Banking Group -- racked up a record $25 billion in combined profits, in stark contrast to their struggling European and U.S. rivals.

But credit growth has fallen to the lowest level since the 1970s as households increase savings and corporates pay down debt.

Westpac reported a first-quarter cash profit of A$1.5 billion down from A$1.55 billion reported a year ago. Five analysts on average expected a first-quarter cash profit of A$1.6 billion.

The results comes as investors are focused on higher funding costs, a slow recovery in credit demand and political backlash against Australia's big banks, which have been raising home loan rates despite an easing bias of the central bank.

The rising cost of funds, thanks to the instability in Europe and falling loan demand is squeezing margins, with banks employing cost-cutting measures to maintain earnings growth.

Westpac recorded a net interest margin that was 10 basis points lower for the quarter compared to the average of third and fourth quarters of 2011, citing higher funding costs and lower treasury earnings as the cause.

Westpac announced this month it was cutting up to 400 jobs as a way to attack costs and protect profits amid slowing loan growth.

Tier one capital was higher at 9.8 percent and impairment charges were around A$300 million.

Westpac shares have risen 4.1 percent so far this year, the second-best performer among Australia's 'Big Four' banks behind ANZ, and just below the 4.6 percent rise in the broader index.

Despite complaining of slow growth and rising funding costs, CBA reported a record A$3.58 billion half-year cash profit on Wednesday and NAB recorded a strong A$1.4 billion first-quarter profit earlier.

The top four banks raise about $100 billion annually from the wholesale debt markets, primarily from Europe and the United States, to meet a shortfall of deposits to fund lending.

Westpac said its loan growth was fully funded by around A$5 billion in customer deposits raised during the quarter. (Reporting by Amy Pyett; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Lincoln Feast)