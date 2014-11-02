SYDNEY Nov 3 Australia's Westpac Banking Corp booked a fifth straight year of record profit with an 8 percent climb in full-year cash earnings on robust loan growth and declines in bad debts.

The nation's No. 2 lender by value said cash profit came to A$7.6 billion ($6.64 billion), meeting the average forecast from seven analysts polled by Reuters. Revenues rose 7 percent in the year.

It announced a final dividend of 92 cents a share taking total dividend for the year to 182 cents, up 5 percent.

Bolstered by a strong focus on mortgage lending, a rapidly growing property market and tight cost controls, three of Australia's "Big Four" banks have notched up five consecutive years of record income in current earnings season. ($1 = 1.1446 Australian dollar) (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Edwina Gibbs and Lincoln Feast)