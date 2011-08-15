SYDNEY Aug 16 Westpac Banking Corp , Australia's third-largest lender, on Tuesday reported a 10.7 percent rise in quarterly cash profit, just shy of estimates, as bad debt charges climbed up and customers were turning increasingly cautious.

Australia's second-largest mortgage lender said cash profit for the fiscal third quarter to June rose to A$1.55 billion ($1.62 billion) from A$1.4 a year ago. It was just shy of a A$1.6 billion forecast by seven analysts polled by Reuters.

Cash profit, which excludes one-off items and non-cash accounting items, is closely watched by investors.

The cash profit puts it on course for another year of record profit, but investors are expected to turn their attention to a slowing asset growth environment and global economic turmoil that can raise funding costs and hurt margins.($1 = 0.955 Australian Dollars) (Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram; Editing by Matt Driskill and Balazs Koranyi)