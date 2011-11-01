SYDNEY Nov 2 Westpac Banking Corp ,
Australia's third-largest lender, said on Wednesday second-half
cash profit rose 7 percent on lower bad-debt charges, lifting
full-year earnings to a record.
Second-half cash profit was A$3.1 billion ($3.2 billion), in
line with analysts' expectations and compard with A$2.93 billion
reported a year ago. Cash profit, a measure that excludes
one-offs and non-cash accounting items, is closely watched by
investors.
While Australian banks have been posting record profits, the
challenge for them is to cut costs at a time core growth has
fallen. Meeting global liquidity rules is seen raising costs
further.
Business loans are shrinking as cashed-up companies pay down
debt and mortgage growth has slipped to the lowest rate since
1977, hurt by the high interest rates, though a rate cut on
Tuesday could lift customer confidence.
The Reserve Bank of Australia cut its main cash rate by 25
basis points to 4.5 percent on Tuesday, the first cut since
early 2009, as it reacted to threats to the global economy.
Westpac immediately passed on the cut to customers.
($1 = 0.971 Australian Dollars)
