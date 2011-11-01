SYDNEY Nov 2 Westpac Banking Corp , Australia's third-largest lender, said on Wednesday second-half cash profit rose 7 percent on lower bad-debt charges, lifting full-year earnings to a record.

Second-half cash profit was A$3.1 billion ($3.2 billion), in line with analysts' expectations and compard with A$2.93 billion reported a year ago. Cash profit, a measure that excludes one-offs and non-cash accounting items, is closely watched by investors.

While Australian banks have been posting record profits, the challenge for them is to cut costs at a time core growth has fallen. Meeting global liquidity rules is seen raising costs further.

Business loans are shrinking as cashed-up companies pay down debt and mortgage growth has slipped to the lowest rate since 1977, hurt by the high interest rates, though a rate cut on Tuesday could lift customer confidence.

The Reserve Bank of Australia cut its main cash rate by 25 basis points to 4.5 percent on Tuesday, the first cut since early 2009, as it reacted to threats to the global economy. Westpac immediately passed on the cut to customers. ($1 = 0.971 Australian Dollars) (Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)