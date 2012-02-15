SYDNEY Feb 16 Westpac Banking Corp
, Australia's third-largest lender, said on Thursday its
first-quarter cash profit fell 3 percent, missing analyst
forcasts, said that operating conditions had deteriorated with
slower loan growth and higher funding costs weighing on profit.
Westpac reported a first-quarter cash profit of A$1.5
billion down from A$1.55 billion reported a year ago. Five
analysts on average expected a first-quarter cash profit of
A$1.6 billion.
The results comes as investors are focused on higher funding
costs, a slow recovery in credit demand and political backlash
against Australia's big banks, which have been raising home loan
rates despite an easing bias of the central bank.
Westpac shares have risen 4.1 percent so
far this year, the second-best performer among Australia's 'Big
Four' banks behind ANZ, and just below the 4.6 percent
rise in the broader index.
