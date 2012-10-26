PITTSBURGH Oct 26 A Pennsylvania judge on
Friday extended a key court hearing in a dispute between
troubled West Penn Allegheny Health System and insurer Highmark
Inc. over a soured $475 million merger agreement.
Allegheny County Judge Christine Ward presided over two days
of testimony on Thursday and Friday but still needed more time
next week to hear witnesses and evidence in Highmark's bid to
block West Penn from talking to other potential investors.
Ward will continue the hearing next Thursday.
West Penn says Highmark, under a new CEO, began insisting
that it file for bankruptcy to reduce its debt load before
Highmark would consummate the deal.
Highmark has already provided $225 million to help keep
struggling West Penn afloat. West Penn issued $737 million of
municipal bonds in 2007.
Each has now accused the other of breaching their agreement.
State insurance regulators suggested in a letter to Highmark
that they were more likely to sign off on the merger if West
Penn first filed for bankruptcy to reduce its debt, according to
evidence Highmark presented at the hearing.