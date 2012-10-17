Oct 16 Pennsylvania's troubled West Penn
Allegheny Health System on Tuesday accused insurer Highmark Inc.
of breaching a $475 million merger agreement, saying Highmark
tried to force it into bankruptcy to lower debt as a condition
of the planned affiliation.
The countersuit is a rebuttal to an Oct. 1 lawsuit that
Highmark filed in the Pennsylvania Court of Common Pleas.
Highmark is seeking to block West Penn from talking to other
potential investors and claims that West Penn violated their
contract by pulling out of the deal.
The suit by Pittsburgh-based Highmark, a top-10 U.S. health
insurer, "is nothing more than an attempt to prevent West Penn
Allegheny from determining what options other than bankruptcy
exist," the health care system said in court papers.
"West Penn Allegheny's demise would not only irreparably
harm the health system and its employees, it would also result
in great harm to the community, reducing competition and health
care choice and increasing costs," it said.
The heated dispute and the abrupt end to their planned
alliance caused concern among all three major credit rating
agencies. On Sept. 28, the same day the public learned of the
collapsed deal, the agencies warned that they might downgrade
the regional nonprofit health system.
About $737 million in outstanding municipal bond debt issued
by the Allegheny County Hospital Development Authority in 2007
is affected by the rating agency actions.
West Penn comprises five hospitals and additional healthcare
and research facilities. It had about $1.2 billion in
unrestricted net assets as of March 31, but about $1.4 billion
of total liabilities, according to Standard & Poor's Ratings
Services analyst Martin Arrick.
West Penn said in court filings that it "could and would not
stand still in the face of Highmark's demands to close the
through a 'pre-packaged' bankruptcy filing that
Highmark would control and to seek a distressed termination of
its pension plans."
In response to Highmark's "unrelenting bankruptcy and debt
restructuring demands," West Penn proposed a third-party joint
venture and other alternatives, which Highmark rejected, West
Penn said.
The health care system also claimed that Highmark
"absolutely and unequivocally" was the one to reject the
affiliation agreement and repeatedly told West Penn that it
wouldn't consummate the transaction even if state regulators
approved it.
West Penn cannot talk to other potential suitors until after
a two-day hearing, scheduled to begin Oct. 25, on Highmark's
request for an injunction.
In its countersuit, West Penn asked for unspecified monetary
damages. It also said that because it has lost value as it tried
to meet Highmark's demands over the past year, it should be
allowed to recoup the difference between any eventual sale price
to another buyer and what it could have received under its
agreement with Highmark.
The insurer has already provided $200 million in grants and
loans to West Penn.
Highmark, which is readying for major shifts in healthcare
funding under U.S. reforms by assembling an integrated
health-delivery network, struck the affiliation agreement with
West Penn last November.