Sept 28 Two of the three major credit rating
agencies warned West Penn Allegheny Health System on Friday that
they could issue downgrades because the regional nonprofit
health system terminated its agreement with health insurer
Highmark Inc.
Moody's Investors Service placed the system's Caa1 bond
rating on review for a downgrade. Fitch Ratings also put the
system's B-plus rating on rating watch negative.
About $737 million in outstanding revenue bond debt issued
by the Allegheny County Hospital Development Authority in 2007
is affected by the actions.
The five hospitals and additional healthcare and research
facilities that make up the system recorded more than 171,000
emergency visits and delivered at least 4,000 newborns in fiscal
2011, according to its annual report.
It had about $1.2 billion in total consolidated assets in
fiscal 2011, but about $1.3 billion in total liabilities.
Highmark, a major U.S. health insurance company, is based in
Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.