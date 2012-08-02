Aug 2 West Pharmaceutical Services Inc raised its full-year forecast after reporting an adjusted quarterly profit that exceeded market expectations, helped by an increase in pharmaceutical packaging sales and higher prices.

The company, whose main business is making components and systems for injectable drug delivery, now expects adjusted earnings of $2.60 to $2.70 per share for the year, compared with its previous forecast of $2.50 to $2.67 per share.

Analysts on average had expected full-year earnings of $2.62 per share on revenue of $1.24 billion to $1.27 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Second-quarter net income fell to $15.6 million, or 45 cents per share, from $20.1 million, or 57 cents per share, a year earlier while revenue rose 5.5 percent to $324.8 million.

Excluding items, however, earnings were 79 cents per share.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 68 cents per share, excluding special items, on revenue of $321.5 million.

Shares of the Lionville, Pennsylvania-based company closed at $48.53 on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday. (Reporting by Shailesh Kuber in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel and Ted Kerr)