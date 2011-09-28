GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks, euro pressured by economic, political uncertainty
VANCOUVER, Sept 28 Westport Innovations Inc WPT.TO, a maker of natural gas-powered engines, said on Wednesday it has entered into a supply agreement with Ford Motor Co (F.N), its second tie-up with a big U.S. automaker.
Westport said its new bi-fuel natural gas power system, called WiNG, will be available on Ford's F-250 and F-350 pickup trucks, likely from the second quarter of 2012.
Westport's stock rose nearly 4 percent to C$32.71 on the Toronto Stock Exchange early on Wednesday.
"We're seeing strong customer interest ... as more and more owners understand the economic and operational benefits of a cleaner fuel that's sourced right here in North America," said Ian Scott, president of Westport's light duty engine unit.
No further details of the supply contract were given.
Vancouver-based Westport and General Motors (GM.N) announced in June that they plan to develop a natural gas engine technology for light vehicles, in a move to reduce dependence on conventional fuels. [ID:nL3E7HS27R]
($1=$1.02 Canadian) (Reporting by Nicole Mordant; editing by Rob Wilson)
