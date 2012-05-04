SINGAPORE/LONDON May 4 Westport Petroleum's fuel oil traders in Singapore and Los Angeles have quit and the company will scale down operations in Singapore, industry sources said on Thursday.

The trading firm, a wholly-owned unit of Mitsui & Co. , has surrendered storage space of about 150,000-200,000 cubic meters in Singapore it had leased from Vopak, two of the sources said, declining to be identified as they are not authorised to talk to the media.

A Mitsui spokesman declined to comment on whether fuel traders in Singapore and Los Angeles were to leave. He also denied there was any move to shut down the Singapore office. Two industry sources said Westport may shut its office in the city state.

The company's trading activities in the island nation were largely concentrated in the low-sulphur fuel oil market, the sources said.

Since the start of the year, the trader has shipped 130,000-270,000 tonnes of fuel oil monthly from the U.S. Gulf Coast to Singapore, with an outstanding booking for the suezmax, Jag Lata, provisionally chartered for June arrival.

It is not immediately clear why the company is scaling back operations.

Westport Petroleum made a loss of 3.2 billion yen ($39.81 million) in the three quarters ending Dec. 31, up 17 billion yen from the same period a year ago, according to Mitsui's financial report. In the quarter ended Dec. 31, Westport posted losses of 2.5 billion yen ($31.18 million).

Westport Petroleum, which started in 1985, has operations in London, the United States, apart from Singapore, according to the company'swWebsite.

Apart from Singapore, the company operates leased-storage facilities in the United States, in cities including New York and Houston. ($1 = 80.3800 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Jasmin Choo and Ikuko Kurahone; Additional reporting by Jessica Jaganathan in Singapore; Writing by Manash Goswami; Editing by Eric Meijer)