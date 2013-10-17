* Westports banks on efficiency, higher capacity to grow
* Competition heating up among Malacca Straits ports
* IPO puts money in existing shareholders' pockets
By Niluksi Koswanage
KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 18 Malaysia's Westports
Holdings says it treats container ships like Formula
One race cars as they ply their way through the 900-km long
Malacca Straits that link Europe and the Middle East to Asia.
Calling itself a pit stop, the port operator backed by Asia's
richest man, Li Ka-Shing, derives 70 percent of its revenues
from transhipments where super-sized ships move containers
carrying finished goods to smaller vessels for transport to
nearby markets. Its aim is to shift 35 containers an hour
instead of the industry-standard 25, a feat it compares to F1
pit crews turning around a race car in seconds.
But it cannot outrun an industry slump.
The shipping industry is in its fifth year of a downturn,
despite recent signs of a rise in bookings from China, as
overcapacity weighs and big container firms scramble to form
vessel-sharing alliances to cut costs.
"The dust needs to settle among the shippers. We call it a
shipping downturn but there is container volume growth," said
Westports Chief Executive Officer Ruben Gnanalingam, whose
family will own a 46.8 percent stake after an initial public
offering later on Friday.
"Ships can come and go but the port business always survives
so long as economies thrive," he said in an interview with
Reuters on Thursday.
When Westports debuts on the Kuala Lumpur stock exchange
, it is expected to boast a market value of $2.7 billion
to become the largest listed port operator along the Malacca
Straits, which carries 40 percent of global shipping trade.
Unusual for an IPO, the $680 million raised from selling a
23.8 percent of the company will be distributed to existing
shareholders - from billionaire Li to port workers - rather than
used to fund expansion or repay debt. Gnanalingam said the stock
market listing was more about branding and returning cash to
shareholders than raising capital.
To attract big-name customers, Westports, operating from
central Malaysia's Port Klang, speeds it up with cranes that
operate 1.4 times faster than the industry standard, which means
ships can get in and out faster. Last year, it kept vessels
waiting just two to three hours for berths compared with an
average of four hours seen in other ports along the straits.
That is a key distinction for Westports and Port Klang,
which face intense regional competition, including two ports
belonging to the country's eighth richest man, Syed Mokhtar Al
Bukhary, as well as Singapore, home to the world's second
busiest port.
The connection with Li, who owns more than a fifth of
Westports through a unit of Hutchison Whampoa Ltd, is
a competitive advantage, Gnanalingam said.
"Li opens doors. His companies are involved in 50 over ports
and they organise these meetings that give you access to the
latest out there from engineering, IT and the business," he
said. "You share, learn and compete with one another."
Last year, Westports handled 69 percent of the 10 million
twenty equivalent unit (TEU) containers passing through Port
Klang - the 12th busiest port in the world.
"Unlike many Malaysian companies, Westports doesn't see the
need to venture overseas and in this case, its a good thing,"
said Hwang-DBS analyst Aizuddin Pengiran. "Their hands are full
in the next five years to grow what is already a solid business
in Malaysia."
CLASH OF THE TITANS?
But the industry is changing.
The world's three biggest shipping firms - A.P.
Moller-Maersk's Maersk Line unit, Switzerland-based
MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company S.A., and France's CMA CGM -
announced plans in June to share 255 ships and cut costs.
Once European Union anti-competition officials give the
green light, expected by next year, the trio will have to choose
which hubs across the world will be their main ports of call.
Their focus is the Asia-Europe line, which has been
lacklustre due to the uneven pace of the global economic
recovery and where overcapacity has driven spot freight rates to
loss-making levels.
On Malacca Straits, Westports may lose out to the other
ports as no shipper has invested in it, even though CMA accounts
for 10 percent of revenues, bankers and industry analysts said.
Maersk, on the other hand, has a 30 percent stake in Syed
Mokhtar's Port of Tanjung Pelepas (PTP) on the southern tip of
Malaysia and MSC jointly controls a terminal further down in
Singapore with the island-state's sole port operator.
"People forget these three shippers are not about to channel
all the vessels in the alliance into one hub on the straits if
the green light is given from the EU," Gnanalingam said. "There
is the question of capacity constraints, which every port along
the stretch is trying to deal with."
BUILDING UP VOLUMES
Westports will expand capacity by 68 percent to 16 million
TEUs, in part to comply with requirements from the Malaysian
government before it extends the company's concession by 30
years to 2054. Since the IPO money is going to existing
shareholders, Gnanalingam said Westports will tap debt markets
to fund growth.
Westports faces keen competition in the battle to ramp up
capacity from politically connected Syed Mokhtar, whose
infrastructure group MMC Corp controls PTP and Johor
Port in southern Malaysia.
PTP has spent $450 million to lift its annual handling
capacity by 25 percent to 10.5 million TEUs by next year.
"Competition is not a scary prospect in the Malacca Straits.
Everyone grows," said Gnanalingam. "When we first started out in
1990s, 15 million TEUs a year came through the straits. Now its
50 million this year. You can't get that anywhere else."