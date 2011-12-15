* Gets offer for feed products unit, some storage terminals

* To explore strategic alternatives, hires Evercore Partners (Follows alerts)

Dec 15 - Westway Group Inc, which provides storage services for bulk liquid products, said it would review strategic alternatives after it received an unsolicited offer for some of its businesses from its largest shareholder ED&F Man.

"The board feels that the current market valuation of Westway does not reflect the intrinsic value of its businesses and their prospects for future growth," said Westway's Chairman Francis Jenkins Jr.

The company said ED&F Man, an agricultural commodity trading house, had offered to acquire its feed products division and some of its storage terminals.

Westway, however, did not disclose the details of the offer and has not set a timetable to evaluate it.

The company also formed a special committee of independent directors to explore strategic alternatives and hired Evercore Partners as financial adviser.

New Orleans, Louisiana-based Westwood, with a market value of about $103.6 million, has a total issued debt of $175 million, according to Thomson Reuters Data.

Shares of the New Orleans, Louisiana based company closed at $4 on Wednesday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Durba Ghosh in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)