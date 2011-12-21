(Adds detail)
Dec 21 Westway Group Inc, which
provides storage services for bulk liquid products, on Sunday
received $6 per share buyout offer from an infrastructure
investment fund, but said the offer undervalues its main
business.
A special committee of its board has determined that the
offer, by an undisclosed suitor, "does not provide any basis to
begin discussions or negotiations," Westway said in a statement.
At $6 per common share, the offer is at a premium of 34
percent over Westway shares' Tuesday close of $4.48 on Nasdaq.
The stock has gained about 19 percent this year.
The offer was also for $6 for each outstanding Series A
convertible preferred share of Westway and $1 for each
outstanding founder warrant.
It is subject to the completion of sale of the company's
feed products business and some liquid storage terminals.
Last week, Westway said it will explore possible strategic
alternatives. It also received an unsolicited offer for some of
its businesses from its largest shareholder ED&F Man, an
agricultural commodity trading house.
The company's main unit -- Westway Terminals business --
provides bulk liquid storage for agricultural products, oils,
and chemicals, in North America, Asia and Europe.
The New Orleans, Louisiana-based company was not available
for comment outside normal U.S. working hours.
(Reporting by Vaishnavi Bala in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet
Das)