* Wet Seal names Edmond Thomas chief executive
* CEO John Goodman steps down
* Estimates bigger-than-expected Q2 loss
* Q2 same-store sales fall 12.4 pct
* Shares close down 28.6 pct
Sept 3 Struggling apparel retailer Wet Seal Inc
changed its chief executive for the second time in just
over two years as it battles falling same-store sales and
mounting losses.
The company's shares closed down 28.6 percent at 75 cents on
the Nasdaq after it also estimated a bigger-than-expected
adjusted quarterly loss.
Wet Seal said it had replaced CEO John Goodman with former
CEO Edmond Thomas.
Thomas, 61, was Wet Seal's CEO from 2007 to 2011 and its
chief operating officer from 1992 to 2000. He was most recently
a partner at private investment firm KarpReilly LLC and is on
the board of women's apparel retailer New York & Co Inc.
Wet Seal's sales have been hurt by lower mall traffic and
intense competition from fast fashion chains such as H&M
, Inditex's Zara, TopShop, Brandy Melville and
Forever 21.
The company reported a double-digit fall in same-store sales
in the previous two quarters.
Wet Seal hired Goodman, a former Sears Holding Corp
executive, in January 2013, five months after firing its then
CEO Susan McGalla, under pressure from activist investor Clinton
Group to stem its sliding sales. (reut.rs/1Cqw1V8)
Goodman will receive $819,200 in cash as severance, minus
required legal deductions, and 100,000 shares of restricted
stock.
Clinton Group is one of the company's largest shareholders
and owns about 5.9 million shares, or about a 7 percent stake.
Clinton Group said Thomas had "proven leadership skills" and
helped the company achieve growth in revenue and profitability
during his previous tenure. (1.usa.gov/1pJo8pu)
The returning CEO will have little time to influence the
business this year, but is likely to begin a widespread
restructuring of the company in 2015, Piper Jaffray analyst
Stephanie Wissink wrote in a note.
"While we believe a turnaround will require tremendous
effort, we do think Mr. Thomas brings experience in reconciling
the operating structure, aligning capital toward stability
strategies, and eliminating underperforming assets," Wissink
wrote.
Wet Seal said on Wednesday that Gregory Taxin, president of
Clinton Group, would join its board.
The company also appointed Adam Rothstein as chairman of the
board in place of Lynda Davey, who has resigned.
Wet Seal also estimated a net loss in the second quarter,
marking its fourth straight quarter without a profit.
The company estimated a second-quarter adjusted loss of 15
cents per share, bigger than the average analyst estimate of a
loss of 10 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
The company said sales for the quarter ended Aug. 2 fell
nearly 12 percent, to $121.2 million, due to a 12.4 percent fall
in same-store sales.
Wet Seal's shares have lost about 61 percent of their value
this year.
(Reporting by Shailaja Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet
Das and Simon Jennings)