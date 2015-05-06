LONDON May 6 British pub chain JD Wetherspoon
said sales growth had continued to slow in its third
quarter, although under pressure margins had improved despite
recent cut-price initiatives.
The company, which has grown to over 900 pubs on demand for
its cheap food and drinks menus, said on Wednesday sales at pubs
open over a year had risen 1.7 percent in the 13 weeks to April
26, continuing a slowing trend seen in its first half.
Like-for-like sales growth of 6.3 percent in its first
quarter had already slowed to 2.7 percent in its second quarter
due to increasing competition from supermarkets and restaurants.
The group's third-quarter operating margin of 7.5 percent
was down on a year ago but was an improvement on the 7.4 percent
posted at the half-year. Analysts had expected it to weaken
further after Wetherspoons launched cut-price coffee and
breakfast deals in March to help boost sales.
Wetherspoons narrowed its operating margin expectations for
the year to a range of 7.3 percent to 7.7 percent and said its
full-year profit outlook remained unchanged.
The firm is on average expected to post a 1.7 percent fall
in profit for the year to July of 78 million pounds ($119
million). ($1 = 0.6570 pounds)
(Reporting by Neil Maidment; editing by James Davey)