Pubs operator JD Wetherspoon sees slower sales, warns on taxes
March 10 British pubs operator JD Wetherspoon reported its slowest sales growth in at least seven years on Friday and warned higher taxes would squeeze future results.
LONDON, July 9 British pub chain JD Wetherspoon reported a slow down in underlying sales in the last 10 weeks of trading, with demand dropping off as consumers turned elsewhere to watch the World Cup.
The firm, which has grown to run over 900 pubs on demand for promotions like curry clubs and 'beer and a burger' bargains, on Wednesday said sales for the 10 weeks to July 6 at pubs open over a year rose by 4.9 percent.
In May the group had said sales on a like-for-like basis in the 13 weeks to April 27 rose by 6.2 percent.
Wetherspoon pubs have shown matches during the World Cup tournament in Brazil, but they are not an obvious choice for fans to watch big games because they do not normally show sports matches during the year.
"Although sales have slowed in recent weeks, the company remains confident of a reasonable outcome in the current financial year," it said.
Wetherspoon said its operating margin came in at 8.1 percent and that for the next financial year it expected the margin to be in the region of 7.7 percent to 8.1 percent. (Reporting by Kate Holton, Editing by Li-mei Hoang)
March 10 British pubs operator JD Wetherspoon reported its slowest sales growth in at least seven years on Friday and warned higher taxes would squeeze future results.
LONDON, March 10 British annuity provider JRP posted an above-forecast 58 percent rise in 2016 operating profit to 164 million pounds ($199.34 million) on Friday, the first results since the company was formed through the merger of two rival insurers.
* Pro forma adjusted operating profit grew 58% in calendar year 2016 to £164m.