Oct 3 Activist investor Clinton Group, which is
engaged in a proxy battle with Wet Seal Inc, on
Wednesday claimed that the retailer backtracked on an offer to
give it majority control of the board.
Clinton Group said an investment banker representing Wet
Seal approached it on Tuesday afternoon and said four directors
would resign in exchange for the hedge fund settling the consent
solicitation process.
The banker said, "it appears you have won," according to a
regulatory filing by Clinton Group on Wednesday.
The hedge fund said the banker later called to say that the
Wet Seal board had changed its mind.
Wet Seal and Clinton Group were not immediately available
for comment.
Clinton, which is the second-largest shareholder with a 7
percent stake in Wet Seal, is seeking stockholder consent to
appoint five independent directors to the retailer's board.
Wet Seal offered to nominate two Clinton nominees to the
board and also withdrew its shareholder rights plan last month
to settle the dispute.
The company's board has 8 seats, with one vacant.
Wet Seal, which has struggled with declining sales for about
a year leading to the firing of CEO Susan McGalla in July,
reported a 12.7 percent decline in September same-store sales on
Tuesday.