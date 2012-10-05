UPDATE 1-MOVES-Morgan Stanley's global stock trading head leaves for hedge fund Millennium
Feb 14 Morgan Stanley said on Tuesday its global head of equities trading, Peter Santoro, is leaving the firm.
Oct 5 Struggling clothing retailer Wet Seal Inc said it has replaced four of its board members with Clinton Group nominees after several attempts by the shareholder to take control of the company.
Clinton, which holds about 7 percent of the company, has argued that Wet Seal's management has made several mistakes in running the company, resulting in poor performance over the last five years.
Shares of the Foothill Ranch, California based company closed at $3.14 on the Nasdaq on Thursday.
Feb 14 Morgan Stanley said on Tuesday its global head of equities trading, Peter Santoro, is leaving the firm.
* JDL GOLD AND LUNA GOLD ANNOUNCE A BOUGHT DEAL PRIVATE PLACEMENT FOR C$15 MILLION AND AN INCREASE TO THE NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT TO C$50 MILLION
WASHINGTON, Feb 14 Health insurer Anthem Inc said on Tuesday that Cigna Corp could not unilaterally terminate an agreement between the two companies to merge.