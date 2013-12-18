(Corrects paragraph 2 to show that Clinton Group and its affiliates control 8.1 percent of Wet Seal's shares, not 7.78 percent)

Dec 18 Activist hedge fund Clinton Group said it was exploring financing options for a possible takeover of women's apparel retailer Wet Seal Inc.

Clinton Group and its affiliates had an 8.1 percent stake in Wet Seal as of Dec. 17, the company said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday. (r.reuters.com/tyn55v)

Wet Seal's shares rose as much as 6 percent to $2.77 on the Nasdaq in early trading. (Reporting by Maria Ajit Thomas in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)