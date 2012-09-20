Sept 20 Wet Seal Inc said it
terminated its shareholder rights plan and proposed to expand
its board to include two nominees of activist investor the
Clinton Group, who has called for a sale of the company.
Clinton, which owns about 7 percent of Wet Seal, had called
for a sale of the women's apparel retailer and sought four seats
on its board, soon after the company fired ex-CEO Susan McGalla
in July.
Foothill Ranch, California-based Wet Seal adopted a rights
plan with a 10 percent trigger a month later.
The company, which reported 12 straight months of declining
same-store sales, is trying to return to fast-fashion retailing
by maintaining light inventories to respond faster to new styles
and trends.
Wet Seal expanded its board on Thursday to include former
long time company CEO Kathy Bronstein and retail industry
veteran John Goodman and said it had offered to add two more
directors with retail experience from among Clinton's proposed
slate.
The move to add board members and terminate the shareholder
rights plan reflects feedback from shareholders and the board's
confidence in the company's stabilizing share price, Wet Seal
said in a statement.
Its shares have risen 18 percent since McGalla's firing.
They closed at $3.14 on the Nasdaq on Wednesday.
In its ongoing discussion with Clinton, the company said it
has among other things also offered to include the investor in
the search committee looking for a new CEO.