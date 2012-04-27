April 27 Forest products company Weyerhaeuser Co beat quarterly profit estimates and said the U.S. housing market was beginning to show modest signs of improvement.

First-quarter net income fell to $41 million, or 8 cents per share, from $99 million, or 18 cents per share, a year earlier when the company recorded a gain on taxes from some asset sales.

Excluding one-time items, Weyerhaeuser earned 2 cents per share for the latest quarter, ahead of analysts' expectations of breakeven, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Sales rose 7 percent to $1.5 billion. Analysts had expected $1.53 billion.

The company expects higher sales volumes for its wood products and timberlands segments in the second quarter.

Weyerhaeuser shares closed at $20.88 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Divya Lad in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)