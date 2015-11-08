BRIEF-P&F Industries acquires Jiffy Air Tool
* P&F Industries Inc says anticipate that this acquisition will be immediately accretive to earnings
NEW YORK Nov 8 Weyerhaeuser Company will purchase Plum Creek in a deal announced on Sunday that the two companies said would create a $23 billion timber, land and forest products company.
"With an extraordinary set of combined assets and the proven value creation records of both Weyerhaeuser and Plum Creek, the combined company will offer a compelling opportunity for shareholders," Rick Holley, Plum Creek's chief executive officer, said in a statement.
TORONTO, April 6 Canadian mergers and acquisitions got off to their strongest start in 17 years in 2017 as cross-border deal activity picked up pace, with JPMorgan , Goldman Sachs and RBC taking the top three spots in the advisory rankings.
April 6 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Thursday: