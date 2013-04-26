April 26 Forest products company Weyerhaeuser Co said its first-quarter net profit more than tripled due to a strong recovery in demand from the U.S. housing market.

Net earnings rose to $144 million, or 26 cents per share, in the first quarter, from $41 million, or 8 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 31 percent to $1.95 billion in the first quarter.