Oct 31 Timber conglomerate Weyerhaeuser Co's
third-quarter profit rose as it recorded a gain of about
$1 billion on the divestiture of its home building unit.
Net income rose to $1.15 billion , or $2.15 per share, in
the quarter ended Sept. 30, from $157 million, or 27 cents per
share, a year earlier.
Third-quarter earnings include $966 million from
discontinued operations related to the divestiture of
Weyerhaeuser Real Estate Company.
Excluding items, the company reported net earnings of $178
million, or 33 cents per share.
Revenue was nearly flat at $1.9 billion.
Analysts, on average, had expected a profit of 30 cents per
share on revenue of $1.97 billion, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
The company divested its homebuilding subsidiary,
Weyerhaeuser Real Estate Company, for $2.7 billion last
November.
(Reporting by Shivam Srivastava in Bangalore; Editing by Sunil
Nair)