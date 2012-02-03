(Follows alerts)

Feb 3 Forest products maker and homebuilder Weyerhaeuser Co's quarterly profit beat Wall Street's expectations on higher sales volumes at its key cellulose unit.

Fourth-quarter net earnings were $65 million, or 12 cents per share, compared with $171 million, or 32 cents per share, a year ago.

Net sales from continuing operations inched up to $1.6 billion from $1.5 billion a year ago.

Weyerhaeuser converted last year to a real estate investment trust.

Excluding items, profit was 14 cents per share.

Analysts had expected the company to earn 6 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The cellulose unit, Weyerhaeuser's breadwinner, was dented by lower pulp prices, but the price decline was mostly offset by increased sales volumes.

The cellulose unit, Weyerhaeuser's breadwinner, was dented by lower pulp prices, but the price decline was mostly offset by increased sales volumes.

Procter & Gamble Co is one of the unit's biggest customers, using the pulp to make diapers.