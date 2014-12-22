UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 22 Wenfeng Great World Chain Development Corp
* Says controlling shareholder plans to sell 29.8 percent stake in the company for 1.73 billion yuan ($278.08 million)
* Says trading of shares to resume on Dec 23
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/13U7Vp3
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2213 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources