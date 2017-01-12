BRIEF-Sprague Resources to acquire Capital Terminal in East Providence, Rhode Island
* Sprague Resources LP announces agreement to acquire capital terminal in East Providence, Rhode Island
(Corrects to add dropped word "with" in headline)
Jan 12 Canada's AltaGas is in talks to merge with WGL Holdings Inc, the parent of natural-gas utility Washington Gas, in a deal worth $5 billion-$6 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
WGL's shares rose 6.8 percent to $81 in late-afternoon trading on Thursday, while AltaGas's stock was down 1.3 pct at C$33.65.
A deal could be announced this month assuming that the talks do not fall apart, or see another bidder, the report said. (on.wsj.com/2jcr9kM)
Regulatory or political pushback could be a potential obstacle to any deal, one of the people familiar with the matter told the newspaper.
WGL was weighing options in November, including a sale after receiving takeover interest from Spain's Iberdrola SA. (reut.rs/2ilgi3H)
AltaGas and WGL were not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Vishaka George in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
MOSCOW/LONDON/MILAN, Jan 24 More than a month after Russia announced one of its biggest privatisations since the 1990s, selling a 19.5 percent stake in its giant oil company Rosneft, it still isn't possible to determine from public records the full identities of those who bought it.
SYDNEY, Jan 25 Chinese-owned Yancoal's $2.45 billion purchase of the Coal & Allied division of Rio Tinto is setting the stage for more big-ticket coal mining acquisitions in Australia, where more than $10 billion in assets are waiting to be sold.