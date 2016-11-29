Nov 29 WGL Holdings Inc, parent of
natural-gas utility Washington Gas, is weighing options
including a sale after receiving takeover interest from Spain's
Iberdrola SA, Bloomberg reported.
Shares of WGL, which has a market value of about $3.50
billion, rose as much as 14 percent to a record high of $77.25.
WGL has held preliminary talks with Iberdrola but no
agreement has been reached, Bloomberg reported, citing people
familiar with the matter.
Washington, D.C.-based WGL is working with financial
advisers and could also decide to remain independent, the report
said. (bloom.bg/2gFNfbI)
WGL, which provides natural gas services in the District of
Columbia, Maryland and Virginia, had long-term debt of $1.44
billion as of Sept. 30, according to a regulatory filing.
Iberdrola's spokesman declined to comment and WGL was not
immediately available for comment.
(Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju
