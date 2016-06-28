June 28 UK-based investment bank and brokerage
WH Ireland Group Plc has promoted Roddy Buchanan to head
of its wealth management division, and appointed Rupert Yeoward
as deputy head of the unit.
Buchanan will report to Chief Executive Richard Killingbeck
and Yeoward will report to Buchanan.
Buchanan was previously deputy head of private clients
business.
Yeoward has previously served as an independent wealth
management consultant, and has also worked for Rathbone
Investment Management and Deutsche Bank AG.
(Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Savio D'Souza)