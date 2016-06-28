June 28 UK-based investment bank and brokerage WH Ireland Group Plc has promoted Roddy Buchanan to head of its wealth management division, and appointed Rupert Yeoward as deputy head of the unit.

Buchanan will report to Chief Executive Richard Killingbeck and Yeoward will report to Buchanan.

Buchanan was previously deputy head of private clients business.

Yeoward has previously served as an independent wealth management consultant, and has also worked for Rathbone Investment Management and Deutsche Bank AG.

