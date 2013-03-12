* Forties trades at dated minus 75 cents * South Korean tax change proposals eyed * Total's Elgin back online LONDON, March 12 North Sea Forties crude differentials weakened again on Tuesday as traders pondered proposed tax changes that could result in fewer Forties shipments to South Korea. From April 1, South Korea plans to close a loophole that allows its refiners to claim a rebate on the country's three percent crude import tax, regardless of whether they have actually paid the levy. North Sea crude exports to South Korea are currently exempt from the tax under the terms of a Free Trade Agreement (FTA). Traders said the proposals could make a big difference to the number of Forties shipments to South Korea, at least in the short term whilst uncertainty persists over how the proposals will be implemented. But most believe flows will diminish rather than disappear entirely. "In the short term their demand will be really low, but later on Forties may go there again," one trader said. If the rebate is simply based on the proportion of crude imported from non-FTA countries going fowards, then the impact could be minimal as North Sea crudes tend to make up only a small percentage of South Korean refiners' intake. "There will obviously be some demand destruction but Asian buyers like the grade and the alternative supply," another trader said. On the supply side, Total's Elgin oil and gas field has now restarted production, almost a year after a major gas leak. The field feeds about 70,000 barrels per day of condensate into the Forties stream, which may help reduce the sulphur content as it is a lighter, sweeter grade. One trader said this could affect the de-escalator as the overall quality of Forties may improve a little, although the Elgin condensate tends to have more of an impact when the sulphurous Buzzard oilfield is offline. The de-escalator compensates buyers for increased levels of sulphur in the crude. "There is not much Elgin in there yet as it won't be running at the same rates as before," another trader said. Separately, Total has given a response to the Platts and Shell proposals for the introduction of quality premiums. Whilst it supports the concept of an escalator in principle, it disagrees with some of the proposed premium levels and how they should be applied. FORTIES * Statoil sold a Forties cargo loading on March 22-24 to Litasco at dated Brent minus 75 cents. This was down from Monday's offers for Forties loading on similar dates at dated minus 70 cents and dated minus 50 cents. * Litasco is not normally seen buying in the Forties market but traders suggested that because Statoil had bid up Urals, Forties represented better value. * There were three other offers in the market. Trafigura offered Forties for March 27-29 at dated minus 35 cents, Shell offered a cargo loading on March 28-30, also at dated minus 35 cents, and BP offered an April 2-4 cargo at dated minus 10 cents. SWAPS * Values came off hard at the front end of the swaps curve, widening the contango: 18-22/3 May -31 25-28/3 May -15 2-5/4 May -10 8-12/4 May -13 15-19/4 May -22 22-26/4 May -31 DATABASE