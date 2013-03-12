* Forties trades at dated minus 75 cents
* South Korean tax change proposals eyed
* Total's Elgin back online
LONDON, March 12 North Sea Forties crude
differentials weakened again on Tuesday as traders pondered
proposed tax changes that could result in fewer Forties
shipments to South Korea.
From April 1, South Korea plans to close a loophole that
allows its refiners to claim a rebate on the country's three
percent crude import tax, regardless of whether they have
actually paid the levy.
North Sea crude exports to South Korea are currently exempt
from the tax under the terms of a Free Trade Agreement (FTA).
Traders said the proposals could make a big difference to
the number of Forties shipments to South Korea, at least in the
short term whilst uncertainty persists over how the proposals
will be implemented.
But most believe flows will diminish rather than disappear
entirely. "In the short term their demand will be really low,
but later on Forties may go there again," one trader said.
If the rebate is simply based on the proportion of crude
imported from non-FTA countries going fowards, then the impact
could be minimal as North Sea crudes tend to make up only a
small percentage of South Korean refiners' intake.
"There will obviously be some demand destruction but Asian
buyers like the grade and the alternative supply," another
trader said.
On the supply side, Total's Elgin oil and gas
field has now restarted production, almost a year after a major
gas leak.
The field feeds about 70,000 barrels per day of condensate
into the Forties stream, which may help reduce the sulphur
content as it is a lighter, sweeter grade.
One trader said this could affect the de-escalator as the
overall quality of Forties may improve a little, although the
Elgin condensate tends to have more of an impact when the
sulphurous Buzzard oilfield is offline.
The de-escalator compensates buyers for increased levels of
sulphur in the crude. "There is not much Elgin in there yet as
it won't be running at the same rates as before," another trader
said.
Separately, Total has given a response to the Platts and
Shell proposals for the introduction of quality premiums.
Whilst it supports the concept of an escalator
in principle, it disagrees with some of the proposed premium
levels and how they should be applied.
FORTIES
* Statoil sold a Forties cargo loading on March 22-24 to
Litasco at dated Brent minus 75 cents. This was down from
Monday's offers for Forties loading on similar dates at dated
minus 70 cents and dated minus 50 cents.
* Litasco is not normally seen buying in the Forties market
but traders suggested that because Statoil had bid up Urals,
Forties represented better value.
* There were three other offers in the market. Trafigura
offered Forties for March 27-29 at dated minus 35 cents, Shell
offered a cargo loading on March 28-30, also at dated minus 35
cents, and BP offered an April 2-4 cargo at dated minus 10
cents.
SWAPS
* Values came off hard at the front end of the swaps curve,
widening the contango:
18-22/3 May -31
25-28/3 May -15
2-5/4 May -10
8-12/4 May -13
15-19/4 May -22
22-26/4 May -31
