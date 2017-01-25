Jan 25 British books, newspaper and stationery retailer WH Smith Plc said it expects full-year profit growth to be slightly ahead of expectations as it posted strong sales in its travel business over the Christmas period.

WH Smith, which has more than 1,300 stores, mostly in the UK, said comparable sales were up 1 percent in the 21 weeks to Jan. 21, with total sales rising 2 percent.

Total sales at its travel business, made up of outlets at airports, railways stations, motorway services, hospitals and workplaces, rose 10 percent partly aided by currency movements. (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru, editing by Louise Heavens)