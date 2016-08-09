BANGKOK Aug 9 WHA Corp, Thailand's
leading warehouse developer, said on Tuesday it planned to
invest 43 billion baht ($1.23 billion) in 2016-2020 to expand
its logistics and warehouse businesses at home and Southeast
Asia.
About 14 billion baht will be used to develop a logistics
hub and another 14 billion baht will be spent on developing two
industrial estates in Thailand's eastern region and another two
overseas, the company said in a statement.
The remaining amount of 15 billion baht will be used for
the utility and power business and data centres, it added.
($1 = 34.9300 baht)
(Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)