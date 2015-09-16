BANGKOK, Sept 16 WHA Corp, Thailand's largest warehouse developer, said it would launch the country's first-ever office building real estate investment trust (REIT) worth 4 billion baht ($111.1 million) in the fourth quarter.

The company will transfer an office building to the freehold REIT and will offer another office REIT worth about 4 billion baht in 2016, managing director Jareeporn Anantaprayoon told investors during an earnings presentation.

The proceeds will be used to repay debt and finance expansion of WHA, Jareeporn said.

WHA's debt has risen after it took on debt to finance a $1.34 billion acquisition of Hemaraj Land and Development Pcl .

WHA also said it planned to spin off its power and utility unit, which generates about 4 billion baht in annual revenue, and list it on the Thai bourse next year, Jareeporn said.

Chief Financial Officer Attavit Chalermsaphayakorn said the company aimed to reduce its interest bearing debt to equity ratio to below 2.5 times in 2016 from 3.4 times at the end of June.

