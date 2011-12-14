CANBERRA Dec 14 Four nations, including
the United States and Australia, have urged anti-whaling
activists and Japan's whaling fleet to avoid a repeat of violent
clashes over the upcoming Southern Ocean whale hunt, warning of
the risk of deaths and injuries.
Japan's whaling fleet left Shimonoseki Port this month to
begin the research whaling season near Antarctic, accompanied by
a Japanese Fisheries Agency guard boat to ward off protests by
activists of the Sea Shepherd group.
"We are deeply concerned that confrontations in the Southern
Ocean will eventually lead to injury or loss of life among
protesters, many of whom may be nationals of our countries, and
whaling crews," the governments of Australia, the Netherlands,
New Zealand and the United States said in a joint statement.
Last season, Japan cut short its annual whale hunt with less
than a fifth of their quota in response to harassment by the
Sea Shepherd Conservation Society which saw an activist boat --
The Ady Gil -- sunk in a collision with a Japanese ship.
Sea Shepherd, whose board was joined this month by former
"James Bond" actor Sean Connery, has tipped protests this season
could be among the worst yet, urging Australia and New Zealand
to send a patrol vessel to the Southern Ocean to keep the peace.
Japan -- which along with Iceland and Norway is one of one
three countries that hunt whales -- introduced scientific
whaling to skirt the commercial whaling ban under a 1986
moratorium. It argues it has a right to monitor the whales'
impact on its fishing industry.
Australia has so far refused to send a patrol vessel to the
Southern Ocean this year, although Canberra did send an armed
customs ship south two years ago to gather evidence for a legal
challenge against Japan.
Last year, Australia filed a complaint against Japan at the
world court in the Hague to stop Southern Ocean scientific
whaling. A decision is expected in 2013 or later.
All four governments urged the captains of all vessels
involved in protests this year to ensure that safety of human
life at sea was their highest priority, as the frigid Southern
Ocean was particularly "remote and unforgiving".
"The risk of adverse incidents is high and the capacity for
search and rescue or other assistance is low. Any incident in
this region jeopardises not only the safety of whaling and
protest vessels and their crews but also anyone who comes to
their assistance," they said.
The four countries said they remained opposed to commercial
whaling and were "disappointed" by the departure of the Japanese
fleet for Antarctic waters, which are accessible for only a few
months during the Southern Hemisphere summer.
"We are prepared to deal with any unlawful activity in
accordance with relevant international and domestic laws," their
statement said.
Sea Shepherd founder Paul Watson said this year would be the
most dangerous campaign yet against the Japanese in a protest
dubbed "Operation Kamikaze".
The Institute for Cetacean Research, which is behind the
country's whaling programme, this month filed a lawsuit in the
United States against the Sea Shepherd group.
