HONG KONG Feb 15 The Wharf (Holdings) Ltd , a unit of Wheelock and Co Ltd, said on Wednesday it has successfully bid for two pieces of land for a residential development in Beijing in a joint venture.

In a filing to the Hong Kong bourse, Wharf said its 50:50 joint venture with China Merchants Property Development Co., Ltd had paid 2.37 billion yuan ($376.2 million) for the sites and would develop the property.

The sites cover a total area of about 72,702 square metres with total maximum developable residential gross floor areas of about 181,756 square metres, it said.

Chinese residential property prices have fallen in recent months following the government's efforts to weed out speculation and cool the market. But authorities have begun easing controls, and China's central bank said earlier this month that banks must provide loans to first-time home buyers. ($1 = 6.2996 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Richard Pullin)