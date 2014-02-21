NEW YORK Feb 20 What in the world is WhatsApp?
The online messaging platform has been catching on for a few
years with younger users and international sets of friends, but
a much larger audience noticed it on Wednesday, when Facebook
Inc said it had agreed to pay $19 billion for the
service.
It is a phone and mobile device app to send text, video and
picture messages, and 450 million people use it monthly, some
200 million more than Twitter, according to numbers from the
companies.
And it's adding a million users daily, which caught
Facebook's eye.
WhatsApp works across different types of phones, across
borders, and without ads. Unlike texts, there is no per-message
charge, and there is no fee for international messages, which
has helped make it popular outside the United States; WhatsApp
charges a 99 cent annual subscription fee, which is waived for
the first year.
Customers download the app, type in their phone number, and
verify with a code sent by text.
While WhatsApp encrypts communication and does not store
messages on its computers, satisfying some privacy concerns, it
also prompts new users to allow the app access their address
books, prompting another set of privacy issues.
WhatsApp faces a number of rivals, including Rakuten Inc's
Viber, Naver Corp's Line and Tencent
Holdings Ltd's WeChat. All are popular among young
people, a demographic that Facebook has been losing out on in
recent years and that are likely part of the draw for the
company's purchase.
While kids may love the messaging, not all parents do.
Mobile messaging is much more difficult for parents to monitor
than Facebook, for instance, which has created new worries.
WhatsApp and Facebook both say the messaging service will
maintain its independence once the deal goes through.
