SYDNEY, July 30 Australia's agricultural sector
can expect above-average rains in the western part of the
country over the next three months, while some southeastern
regions could be unseasonably dry, according to the nation's
Bureau of Meteorology.
The outlook reflects the much warmer-than-average sea
surface temperatures in the Indian Ocean, and an El Nino weather
system in the Pacific, the bureau said in a notice on its
website.
An El Nino typically brings warm, dry conditions for much of
the Australian east coast. Such conditions are unfavourable for
production of wheat.
Grain growers face a high risk of reduced wheat harvests
this winter due to El Nino, according to Andries Potgieter, a
scientist at the Queensland Alliance for Agriculture and Food
Innovation.
"The July modeling suggests that the likely impact of El
Nino on the winter crop this season could be very significant,"
Potgieter said.
Wheat growers throughout Australia face a high-risk of low
yielding crops for the 2015 winter cropping season, but the
effect will vary from region to region, he said.
