LONDON Aug 16 UK wheat exports fell to just 55,093 tonnes in June, the lowest monthly total of the 2011/12 season, customs data showed on Thursday.

The Netherlands was the largest customer, taking 27,146 tonnes.

Shipments for the 2011/12 season, which started on July 1, 2011, totaled 2.39 million tonnes, down from 2.65 million in the prior marketing year.