* Wheat Board worries about losing access after monopoly

* Report: only anti-competitive actions need intervention

Sept 28 The Canadian government should avoid regulating access to western Canada's grain-handling facilities once the Canadian Wheat Board loses its marketing monopoly next year, an industry report to Ottawa released on Wednesday said.

Most of the western crop belt's country elevators and port terminal space is owned by Viterra Inc VT.TO, Cargill Inc [CARG.UL] and Richardson International Ltd, but the Wheat Board's monopoly currently ensures access to move wheat and barley through the handling system.

"The minister and the government should give market forces every opportunity to work, and government intervention should be considered only as necessary to prevent anti-competitive behavior," the report to Agriculture Minister Gerry Ritz said.

The Conservative government plans to pass legislation this autumn to eliminate the Wheat Board's monopoly by Aug. 1, 2012.

The report's recommendations, written by an appointed group of farm groups, academics and government officials, will help the government plan the transition to an open market for western Canada's wheat and barley.

The board has raised concern that if it continues as a voluntary grain pool, it will not be able to handle and store its crops, since it owns no elevators or port terminals and would be directly competing with existing grain handlers.

The report stopped short of laying out a model for the Wheat Board to continue but said a voluntary board should have the opportunity to operate.

The report also makes recommendations on how to ensure there are funds to develop grain markets and conduct research once the monopoly disappears. (Reporting by Rod Nickel; Editing by Dale Hudson)