* Wheat Board worries about losing access after monopoly
* Report: only anti-competitive actions need intervention
(Adds Wheat Board comment, minister comment, details)
By Rod Nickel
WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Sept 28 The Canadian
government should avoid regulating access to western Canada's
grain-handling facilities once the Canadian Wheat Board loses
its marketing monopoly next year, said a task force report
released on Wednesday.
"The minister and the government should give market forces
every opportunity to work, and government intervention should
be considered only as necessary to prevent anti-competitive
behavior," the report to Agriculture Minister Gerry Ritz said.
The report's recommendations, written by a
government-appointed collection of farm groups, academics and
government officials, will help the government plan the
transition to an open market for western Canada's wheat and
barley.
The Conservative government plans to pass legislation this
autumn to eliminate the Wheat Board's monopoly by Aug. 1,
2012.
The Wheat Board has said it needs regulated access to
survive in an open market, and Agriculture Minister Gerry Ritz
did not rule it out earlier this year, prior to appointing the
task force.
Most of the western crop belt's country elevators and port
terminal space are owned by Viterra Inc VT.TO, Cargill Inc
[CARG.UL] and Richardson International Ltd, but the Wheat
Board's monopoly currently ensures access to move wheat and
barley through the handling system.
The board has raised concern that if it becomes a voluntary
grain pool, it will not be able to handle and store its crops,
since it owns no elevators or port terminals and would be
directly competing with existing grain handlers in an
unregulated system.
"Problem with that is when you have a problem in the grain
business, the only remedy is through the courts," Allen Oberg,
chairman of the Wheat Board, said on Wednesday.
But Ritz, in a brief written statement, repeated his view
that farmers will thrive in an open market.
"Farmers have the skills and knowledge to adapt and adjust
to selling their wheat and barley on the open market, in the
same way they are succeeding with other crops," he said.
The task force's report stopped short of laying out a model
for the Wheat Board to continue but said a voluntary board
should have the opportunity to operate.
Some in the industry say switching from a marketing
monopoly -- in which western Canadian farmers must sell wheat
and barley through the board -- to an open market raises too
many issues to deal with in the 10 months before the monopoly
is slated to end.
"This is an extremely short timeline," Oberg said.
Canada is the world's top exporter of spring wheat, durum
and malting barley, mostly through the Wheat Board. Its
monopoly has been in place since 1942 and has divided farmers.
Some believe its pooling clout returns the best prices, but
other farmers say they could do better selling their own
crops.
The report also makes recommendations on creating a
voluntary check-off payment on sales of western wheat and
barley to ensure there are funds to develop grain markets and
conduct research once the monopoly disappears.
It also called for the Canadian government to ensure
farmers can continue to use "producer cars" -- railway hopper
cars that a farmer can order and load with grain to avoid
handling charges at commercial elevators.
(Reporting by Rod Nickel; Editing by Dale Hudson and Bob
Burgdorfer)