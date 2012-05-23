* CWB negotiating use of grain elevators
* Wheat pooling has been in place since 1920s
By Rod Nickel
WINNIPEG, Manitoba, May 23 The Canadian Wheat
Board's limited success in teaming up with grain handlers to
survive the loss of its marketing monopoly is raising doubts
about price pooling, a nearly century-old way for farmers to
manage their price risk.
The CWB, which loses its monopoly on Aug. 1 and becomes one
of many buyers of farmers' grain, is buying grain for its pools
- which are a means of averaging out prices over a period of
time and helping farmers avoid volatility.
But farmers are hesitant to commit to the CWB without
assurance that they will be able to easily deliver their next
crops, since the CWB owns no grain storage elevators of its own.
So far, CWB has struck agreements with only Cargill Ltd
- the third-largest Canadian grain handler - and the
single-site South West Terminal.
"It is a concern," said Lynn Jacobson, a farmer and
president of Alberta's Wild Rose Agricultural Producers.
"If the price (of wheat) starts to slide, you will do better
in the pool."
Jacobson has committed a portion of his expected spring
wheat production to the CWB's pool in hopes that it will strike
agreements with more grain handlers, which include Viterra Inc
, Richardson International Limited and Louis Dreyfus Corp
. Viterra is the target of a friendly takeover bid
from Glencore International PLC
Under the monopoly, the CWB was the only selling option for
western growers of wheat and barley for export or domestic
consumption. Starting with the crop that farmers are now
planting, farmers can shop around for the best prices based on a
series of variables like quality grade and protein.
"There's guys that have never been marketers and they don't
want to have anything to do with marketing, so they like that
pooling," said Norm Hall, a farmer near Wynyard, Saskatchewan,
and president of the Agricultural Producers Association of
Saskatchewan.
"It's a whole new world out there."
The CWB's chief executive, Ian White, said he expects to
reach agreements with all Canadian grain handlers.
"We understand farmers' concerns and they're going to want
to make decisions as quickly as they can," he said. "We're
working very hard to get these agreements in place as quickly as
we can so farmers have that level of comfort."
White declined to say how much wheat the CWB has secured so
far, but the board has set a goal of pooling one-third of
Western Canada's wheat and barley, based in part on how pooling
volumes have grown in Australia, which dumped its own wheat
monopoly several years ago.
"At this stage, I'm very confident we'll have agreements
with everyone" handling western grains, White said.
The industry group that represents grain handlers also
expects deals to get worked out eventually.
"All of the different elements that need to be negotiated
are on the table," said Wade Sobkowich, executive director of
the Western Grain Elevators Association. "It just seems to be
taking longer than people expected. It is very complicated."
Pooling wheat on the Prairies dates back to the 1920s
through provincial co-operatives and moved under the Wheat
Board's monopoly control during World War II. The board has long
maintained that by pooling so much of the crop, it could command
higher prices.
But it remains to be seen if the CWB, without its monopoly
clout, can attract a similar volume of wheat, said Murray
Fulton, professor of public policy at University of
Saskatchewan.
"If you're going to get the kind of premiums the board was
talking about earlier (under its monopoly), you need a lot of
volume," he said. "It's a bit of a chicken and egg."
The CWB is already downsizing sharply to prepare for the
open market. The CWB currently has around 300 employees, down
from 400 in December, and will likely have fewer than 100
workers by the end of 2012.
