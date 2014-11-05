(Refiles to reflect that Mayco Export is a division of Italgrani USA, a durum trader and semolina mill, paragraph 11)

By Michael Hirtzer and David Brough

CHICAGO/LONDON Nov 5 Pasta lovers are not savoring the lowest wheat prices in years.

This year's wheat harvest was the biggest ever, but the durum crop - the type of wheat used for pasta - was the smallest in 13 years. As a result, makers of the Italian cuisine staple face the highest costs in four years for the prized wheat variety milled into the semolina flour that makes pasta noodles.

The higher durum prices are likely to be passed on to consumers.

"The risk is that we can expect additional price increases (of durum wheat)," Luciano Vagli, export manager with leading Italian pasta maker Buitoni, told Reuters. "If that were to happen, we would be forced - not only Buitoni, but all the industry - to reflect (the cost increase) on the price list.

"All of the producers cannot sustain this high level of (raw material) prices, and so we may have to ask retailers for higher prices," he said. "The situation is really volatile."

Italian consumers will be hardest hit by any price increase as they eat an average 25.3 kilograms (55.8 lbs) of pasta per year, compared with 8.8 kg (19.4 lbs) per year in the United States, 8.1 kg (17.9 lbs) in France, 2.5 kg (5.5 lbs) in Britain and just 1.7 kg (3.7 lbs) in Japan, according to the EU Pasta Manufacturers Association, UNAFPA.

Durum thrives in desert-like conditions of dry, hot days and cool nights, which produce bright yellow grain kernels that result in golden pasta noodles. Rains in North America, accounting for around two-thirds of global exports, late in the growing season and during harvest led to poorly colored, or bleached, kernels and increased fungus that damaged the grain.

Bruce Burnett, crop specialist at Winnipeg-based grain marketer CWB, said less than a quarter of Western Canadian durum was likely to rate in the top two quality grades, close to an all-time low. Canada is the world's top durum exporter.

"The buyers that want the top end are pushing it hard," said Jim Peterson, marketing director of the wheat commission in North Dakota, which produces more than half of the durum grown in the United States.

The sub-quality North American crops came after smaller harvests in the European Union, Turkey and Algeria, with the global durum crop down 12 percent from a year ago to 33.3 million tonnes, according to the International Grains Council.

"The price of flour has doubled since earlier this year," said Hank Thilmony, executive vice president at Mayco Export Inc, a division of semolina miller Italgrani USA.

In France, the EU's largest durum producer, prices have climbed to about 450 euros ($573) from about 250 euros ($319) a tonne before this summer's harvest. DUR-RENLPL-P1

"Today if we impacted the entire rise in durum prices on final products it would account for a rise of 20-25 percent," Jean-Philippe Lefrancois, director general of pasta, semolina and couscous maker Alpina Savoie, told Reuters.

He noted that the trend this year was similar to 2007-2008 when French cash prices surged to 525 euros ($669) a tonne.

The 170-year-old Alpina Savoie, France's third-largest pasta maker, had filed for bankruptcy in 2008 to gain court protection from creditors after it was unable to offset higher durum wheat costs by raising its prices.

"When prices soar at this level, there is just not enough material. The Canadians think that they will be able to sell it at higher price later so they sell very small amounts at an insane price," said Xavier Riescher, director general of the EU's second-largest pasta maker, Panzani.

Benchmark Chicago Board of Trade wheat prices remain near the lowest levels in four years amid plentiful supplies of varieties used to make bread, cake and biscuits. Milling-quality hard amber durum is fetching as much as $22 per bushel in the United States while benchmark soft red winter wheat struggles to command a quarter of that price, trading at around $5.25 a bushel on Wednesday. $1 = 0.8004 euro (Additional reporting by Sybille de la Hamaide in Paris, Rod Nickel in Winnipeg and Nigel Hunt in London; editing by Matthew Lewis)