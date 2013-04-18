* Egypt is the largest importer of Russian wheat

Sochi, Russia April 18 Egypt, the world's largest wheat importer, wants a loan and grain from Russia, said a Russian official familiar with the preparation for a meeting between the presidents of the two countries.

Egypt is struggling to ensure it has sufficient wheat supply as it goes through an economic and political crisis, which has made it harder to arrange payments for wheat imports.

Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi, who is visiting Russia, is scheduled to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday to discuss bilateral cooperation.

"They want grain and money," said the official, who requested anonymity because preparations for the discussions were not public.

The official declined to comment on the loan amount and said the request was not official, but a Moscow-based source said previously that Egypt planned to discuss a possible $2 billion loan.

Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov told reporters on Wednesday that he was not aware of any requests for a loan from Egypt.

Putin's spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, told reporters on Thursday that if Egypt requests a loan, the request would be considered.

Russia, which is a net creditor, has been sought out by countries in financial difficulty that want easier financing terms than those offered by the International Monetary Fund. Recent examples include Cyprus and Serbia.

Russia, historically the world's number three wheat exporter, was hit by drought last year, which slashed its grain crop by one quarter and quickly depleted its stocks. State stocks now amount to about 2 million tonnes of grain, mainly wheat.

This year's harvest is expected to provide Russia with an exportable surplus of about 20 million tonnes of grain for 2013/14.

The government could loan Egypt money to buy Russian grain but should not lend it grain from state stocks, the Russian grain union said this week. (Reporting by Denis Dyomkin; Writing by Polina Devitt; Editing by Veronica Brown and Jane Baird)